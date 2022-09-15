Bloc of Arab parties splits ahead of Israeli elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — A bloc of Arab parties has split ahead of Israel’s fifth elections in less than four years, a move that could dilute the minority’s political influence and aid former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to power. Israeli media reported late Thursday that the nationalist Balad party will run separately from the other two parties in the Joint List. If it does not meet the minimum threshold, Balad would not enter the next parliament and its votes would essentially be wasted. The disunity could also dampen overall turnout among Israel’s Arab minority, which accounts for 20% of Israel’s population.

