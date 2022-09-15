GOP governor nominee says he’ll fight US abortion ban

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee Joe Lombardo says he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass it. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Lombardo, who is generally anti-abortion, said on Thursday. Nevada voters codified the right to abortion up to 24 weeks into law in a 1990 referendum vote. Any order to place more restrictions on abortion would have to come from a vote of the people, not the state legislature, unlike in many other states. But a national abortion ban would supersede state law.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

