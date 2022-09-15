Mexican government says train poses no threat to skeleton

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History says a prehistoric human skeleton found recently in a flooded cave system along the country’s Caribbean coast was actually registered by the institute in 2019 and will not be threatened by a nearby tourist train project. Earlier this week, archaeologist Octavio del Rio said he and fellow diver Peter Broger saw the shattered skull and skeleton partly covered by sediment in a cave. They reported it to the institute, which had not publicly spoken of the find until its statement Thursday. The institute says that scientific analysis has still not been carried out on the remains, but that it is 400 yards (meters) from the path of the government’s Maya Train project and not threatened.

