Schools are going online in disasters, worsening disruption

At times of crisis like the water outage in Jackson, Mississippi, schools have applied lessons from the pandemic to pivot to remote learning. But experts and families whose children have found themselves back in virtual learning say it cannot be relied upon as more than a stopgap. It was a short-lived disruption for the 20,000-student school system in Jackson, where enough water pressure came back for children to go back in person after several days of online learning. Still, it was a trying, fitful experience for families and teachers also dealing with a lack of water service.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

