Success for party of ‘Sweden first’ energizes global right

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An anti-immigration party is the now second-most popular party in Sweden following a weekend election held amid fears of rising crime. The development is the latest global example of a political force once widely deemed socially unacceptable moving into the political mainstream. Vowing to put “Sweden first” and to “make Sweden good again,” the slogans of party leader Jimmie Akesson echo those that have resonated with ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters in the United States. Its surge in last weekend’s election has energized right-wing forces in Europe as they eye further gains against the left and against mainstream conservative forces.

By VANESSA GERA and JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press

