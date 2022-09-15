UN warns up to 345 million people marching toward starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. food chief is warning that the world faces “a global emergency of unprecedented magnitude,” with up to 345 million people marching toward starvation — and 70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine. The executive director of the U.N. World Food Program told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that it’s also incredibly troubling that 50 million people heading toward starvation in 45 countries are suffering from very acute malnutrition and are “knocking on famine’s door.” He warns that “what was a wave of hunger is now a tsunami of hunger.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.