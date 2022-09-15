US sends new military aid for Ukraine to boost momentum
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine. It comes as the U.S. rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv’s counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat. It’s the 21st time that the Defense Department has pulled weapons and other equipment off the shelves to deliver to Ukraine. The package includes more of the same types of ammunition and equipment that have helped Ukrainian forces beat back the Russian forces in portions of the east and south.