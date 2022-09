BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say 14 people died and one remains missing after a flood at an iron mine earlier this month. Tangshan city government said in a statement Saturday that the search and rescue operation has ended and an investigation into the cause of the Sept. 2 flood is underway. The mine is about 100 miles east of Beijing in Hebei province. Hebei is a major producer of iron ore and steel.

