US judge in New Mexico remembered for work ethic, energy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. District Court Judge James A. Parker, who served in New Mexico for more than three decades, has died. The federal court in New Mexico says Parker died Friday at the age of 85. A cause of death wasn’t given. Colleagues and friends remembered Parker for his work ethic, inspirational guidance and ability to maintain a heavy case load. Parker worked for an Albuquerque law firm for 25 years before being nominated to the federal bench. He served for 35 years. Parker advocated for resolving disputes outside the courtroom. He also served on various national boards and committees.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.