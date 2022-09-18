Maine rematch could be a bellwether for control of Congress

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A midterm rematch in Maine could help decide which party will control Congress. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, wants to defend his seat against Republican former Rep. Bruce Poliquin. The race is in the 2nd Congressional District, which is the more conservative of Maine’s two districts and is a place where former President Donald Trump maintains a base of support. Poliquin has tried to tap into that support by moving to the political right, essentially putting Trump’s style of governing on the ballot. Independent candidate Tiffany Bond is also on the ballot in the race, which will feature ranked voting.

