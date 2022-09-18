Taiwan struck by 2nd strong earthquake in as many days

BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Taiwan as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast. Taiwanese authorities reported the 6.8 quake struck Sunday at a relatively shallow depth of 4 miles near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast. Taiwanese media reported a two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei. Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 3 feet reaching several southern Japanese islands. A 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan on Saturday night in an area north of Taitung County and has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.