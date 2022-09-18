VCU reaches settlement with family of hazing victim

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Commonwealth University will pay nearly $1 million to the family of a young man who died after a 2021 fraternity hazing incident as part of a recent settlement agreement. The agreement with the family of Adam Oakes also requires the Richmond university to make changes to its fraternity and sorority life. VCU announced the deal Friday after it was approved by a court. The agreement will require that VCU students complete 12 credit hours before joining a fraternity or sorority. It will also prohibit alcohol at any fraternity or sorority event attended by new members. An investigation found Oakes died after being told to drink a large bottle of whiskey.

