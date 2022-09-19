Developers, family discuss memorial for collapse victims

Developers and city officials are pushing back on family members’ expectations for a memorial for 98 people who died last year when a beachfront Florida condominium building collapsed. Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger hosted a meeting Monday for representatives from DAMAC Properties and people whose loved ones died when the Champlain Towers South building fell. Danzinger says it would have been nice to build a park on the former building site, but a judge ordered that it be sold. Dubai-based DAMAC purchased the 1.8-acre beachside site for $120 million earlier this year. Family members want a memorial that marks where people actually died, but the developers say that would cut too far into the buildable portion of the property.

