French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France’s foreign minister is urging Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the window of opportunity is about to close.” But a high-ranking European Union official says he doesn’t expect any progress this week. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell spoke to reporters separately Monday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders. Both officials said things appeared promising last month, until an Iranian response. Colonna said Iran raised issues linked to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, considered the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.