Pilot killed in crash while competing in the Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a plane competing in the Reno Air Races. Officials with the Reno Air Racing Association say the plane went down Sunday afternoon during the event’s championship round. The name of the pilot who was killed in the crash hasn’t been released yet. National Transportation Safety Board officials say the aircraft involved was an Aero Vodochody L-29. Race officials say the crash occurred on the third of six laps during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5. The remainder of the competition was canceled after the crash, which is being investigated by the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration.

