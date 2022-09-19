WHO sends supplies to Syria to deal with cholera outbreak

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The World Health Organization says a plane carrying medical supplies to deal with the spread of a deadly cholera outbreak in war-torn Syria has landed in the capital of Damascus — and another one will follow. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO’s regional director, tells The Associated Press in an interview during a visit to Damascus that Syrian health authorities are coordinating with the international organization to contain the outbreak. Al-Mandhari’s comments Monday came days after health officials in Syria reported at least five deaths and about 200 cases in different provinces. It is the first such outbreak since before the conflict began in March 2011.

