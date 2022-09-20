At UN, Truss aims to show UK can still lead on world stage

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss is at the UN on a mission to convince the world that she is a steely leader for tough times. The new UK prime minister will tell the UN General Assembly that in an increasingly unstable world, like-minded allies need to band together against “those who seek to weaponize the global economy.” Truss will call on bodies like the Group of Seven industrialized nations to act as an economic equivalent of NATO, helping one another endure the economic shocks unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Before Wednesday’s speech, she faces her first one-on-one meeting with President Joe Biden since becoming leader two weeks ago — with tensions over Northern Ireland on the agenda.

