Council member pleads no contest to handcuffing Trump critic

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area city council member has pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. Eddie Kabacinski’s plea Monday came nearly two years after he was accused of handcuffing a woman who placed Black Lives Matter stickers on pro-Donald Trump campaign signs. Kabacinski was placed on probation for a year, but the case could be dismissed if he stays out of trouble. A judge will review it in six months. Defense attorney Stephen Rabaut says Kabacinski was reluctant to make a deal but “saw it was probably in his best interest.” Kabacinski is a member of the Warren City Council in suburban Detroit. He was initially charged with assault and impersonating a police officer.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.