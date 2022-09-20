Increase in Venezuelan migration is felt across US

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Venezuelans have surpassed Guatemalans and Hondurans to become the second-largest nationality stopped at the U.S. border in August after Mexicans. The trend of more Venezuelans is reflected in daily headlines. About 50 migrants that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard last week were Venezuelan, as were five of six men whom U.S. authorities found drowned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, in early September. An estimated 6.8 million Venezuelans have fled their country, mostly to Latin America and Caribbean countries but the U.S. has become a more attractive destination.

By ACACIA CORONADO and GISELA SALOMON Associated Press

