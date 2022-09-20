Jimmy Kimmel signs 3-year extension for ABC late-night show
By LYNN ELBER
AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his 20th anniversary as ABC’s late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” His show debuted in January 2003, and the new deal means he will remain with it into the 2025-26 season. Kimmel’s decision contrasts with changes in late-night programming. James Corden announced that he’s leaving “The Late Late Show” on CBS next year for other opportunities, and TBS said that “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was ending after seven seasons. In a statement, Kimmel quipped that he was looking forward to three years of “quiet quitting.” He’s taking his late-night ABC show to Brooklyn for a week later this month.