Opening statements set for trial against close Trump ally

NEW YORK (AP) — A close ally of Donald Trump is in court fighting charges he secretly worked as an agent for the United Arab Emirates. Opening statements at the trial of billionaire Tom Barrack are expected Wednesday once jury selection is completed in federal court in Brooklyn. The 75-year-old Barrack has known Trump for decades and served as the chair of the former president’s inaugural committee in 2017. He’s pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice and other charges. Prosecutors say Barrack helped UAE leaders influence Trump during his campaign for president and after he was elected. Barrack has denied any wrongdoing.

