Teller, Gleeson, Megan Thee Stallion host first ‘SNL’ shows

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC says “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller will host the opening episode of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 1. The show begins its 48th season in something of a transition period, after having lost eight cast members. Teller will be joined by Pulitzer Prize-winning musical guest Kendrick Lamar, who makes his third appearance on the show. Actor Brendan Gleeson and musician Willow will be featured the next week. Musician Megan Thee Stallion earned the right to double duty on the Oct. 15 show as both host and musical guest. Pete Davidson Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon are among the long-time cast members who won’t be back this season.

