Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The trial of a longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement is set to begin. Jury selection begins Wednesday in the case of Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. It’s a civil process to seek removal of an elected official but is similar to a criminal case. The trial follows an investigation into allegations that Smith’s office traded concealed weapons permits for donations to her reelection campaign and mismanaged the jails, where mentally ill inmates died or were injured. Smith denies the allegations. She is not seeking reelection and her term ends in January but if the jury finds any count to be true, she would be removed from office early.

