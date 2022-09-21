Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site. KABC-TV reports that the dog, named Cesar, lives next to the site in Pasadena with his owner. Cesar apparently wandered onto the site and fell Tuesday night into the hole, which was about 15 feet deep and 3 feet wide. A Pasadena search and rescue team responded. The team hooked up a series of ropes and pulleys to lower one team member into the hole. It took the team member about 12 minutes to reach the dog, secure him in a harness and bring him back to the surface. Cesar appeared to be healthy and uninjured.

