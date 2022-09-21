Skip to Content
Fendi, Diesel open Milan Fashion Week with sense of renewal

By COLLEEN BARRY
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with a sense of renewal. The calendar returned to near pre-COVID levels with 68 runway shows, 104 presentations and 30 events.  A crop of new designers fill the five-day calendar, including many of color for perhaps the most diverse week of Milan shows ever. Among the highlights for the week: Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean returns after a two-year hiatus,  Bally makes its Milan runway debut with Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor. Maximilian Davis debuts as Salvatore Ferragamo’s new creative director.

