Filipino victims: Justice elusive decades after martial law

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Survivors of torture and other atrocities under Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos are marking his martial law declaration 50 years ago by pressing their demand for justice and apology from his son, who is now the president in a stunning reversal of his family’s fortunes. Activists held street protests at the University of the Philippines they say are aimed at preventing a repeat of the abuses and plunder that began after Marcos imposed martial law in the Philippines in September 1972. He was ousted in 1986 and died three years later in U.S. exile without admitting wrongdoing. His son took office in June after a landslide electoral victory. He is currently visiting New York where he was booed by a group of Filipino Americans.

