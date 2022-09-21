GOP raises Mar-a-Lago search at Archives nominee’s hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans wasted no time in bringing up the National Archives’ role in the FBI search last month of Donald Trump’s Florida home. The issue came up at Colleen Shogan’s confirmation hearing to lead the Archives. Her nomination is getting unusual scrutiny over the agency’s role in the investigation into sensitive documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. GOP Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said he wants to know “the process leading up to this search” and whether those records will be publicly available. The nation’s record-keeping agency set the probe in motion with a referral to the FBI after Trump returned 15 boxes of documents that contained dozens of records with classified markings.

