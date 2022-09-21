Helicopter crashes en route to Turkish wildfire; 2 killed

ISTANBUL (AP) — A firefighting helicopter has crashed as it headed to the Turkish port of Marmaris to combat a wildfire, killing two crew members. Turkey’s Interior Ministry said the helicopter staff included two Russians and five Turkish citizens but did not give the nationalities of those who died.. A forestry official told journalists the firefighting helicopter had flown in from the northern province of Kastamonu to join others in Marmaris, a resort town on the Aegean Sea. The fire erupted in forests around Marmaris. Last summer, blazes fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including in Marmaris, killing at least eight people.

