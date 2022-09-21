Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges in street dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 has been convicted on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor. After a three-day trial, a jury found Brandon Kaiser guilty on Wednesday of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related charges and carrying a handgun without a license. He was acquitted on one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 21. Clark County Circuit judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot in the parking lot of a downtown White Castle restaurant. Kaiser claimed he was acting in self-defense.

