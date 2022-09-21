NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is trying to fuel its moon rocket in a leak test ahead of a launch attempt as early as next week. Wednesday’s demo had barely begun when hydrogen began escaping at the same place and same time as before. Engineers worked to plug the leak and proceeded with the test. But the leak persisted. The daylong test in Florida will determine whether the 322-foot rocket is ready for its first flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins in place of astronauts. Once launched, the crew capsule atop the rocket will be the first to orbit the moon in 50 years. Astronauts could climb aboard in a couple years.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.