North Korea denies sending arms to Russia amid Ukraine war

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it hasn’t exported any weapons supplies to Russia during the war in Ukraine, and has no plans to do so in the future. A North Korean military official described recent U.S. intelligence reports of weapons transfers as an attempt to tarnish North Korea’s image. In comments to state media, an unidentified North Korean defense official warned the United States to stop making “reckless remarks” and to “keep its mouth shut.” Biden administration officials earlier this month confirmed a declassified U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia was in the process of purchasing large scales of arms from North Korea, including millions of artillery shells and rockets.

