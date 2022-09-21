South Africa in electricity crisis, nationwide blackouts

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has an urgent meeting scheduled with his Cabinet to discuss an electricity crisis which has led to unprecedented levels of nationwide power blackouts. The troubled state-owned power utility Eskom is implementing scheduled, rolling blackouts in an attempt to save electricity while struggling to keep its ageing and poorly maintained coal-fired power stations operational. Eskom produces about 95% of South Africa’s electricity. The company’s blackouts mean residents are going without power for up to eight hours a day. The blackouts are also affecting other government services, including water supplies in some areas as electric-powered pumps grind to a halt.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.