Spain fines delivery app Glovo 79M euros for labor violation

MADRID (AP) — Spain has fined delivery company Glovo nearly 79 million euros ($78 million) for violating a 2021 law that obliged app-based food delivery platforms to make their riders full employees. Spanish Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz said Glovo had continued to treat some 10,000 regular riders as self-employed workers when they should have been taken on as staff employees. Diaz said the fine had led to Glovo hiring those 10,000 riders. The minister confirmed the penalty, originally reported by Cadena SER radio, on Wednesday. Glovo is a Spanish company that operates in 25 countries, mostly in Europe.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.