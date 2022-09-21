Trudeau: Russia ‘failing and flailing’ in Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia’s partial military mobilization is a sign it is “failing and flailing” in its invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau said the activation of some reservists, combined with President Vladimir Putin’s veiled nuclear threats and plans for referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine showed the Russian leader is desperate. The prime minister says “Putin has fundamentally miscalculated in a whole bunch of different ways.” In calling for the mobilization, Putin cited the length of the front line and said Russia is effectively fighting the combined military might of Western countries.

