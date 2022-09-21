Wall Street CEOs return to Capitol Hill as election looms
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks will appear in front of Congress this week, to sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans. Democrats have called JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to Washington to talk about pocketbook issues as households contend with the highest inflation since the early 1980′s. While billed as a hearing on everyday finances, the CEOs are also likely to face difficult political questions with Washington in the midst of an election year.