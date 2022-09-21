Woman pleads guilty to killing father, sister, 2 others

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year. The Morning Sun reports 55-year-old Judy Boyer of Farwell admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021. Police were called to her father’s home that day for reports that two people had been shot and wounded. They found four victims: 85-year-old Henry Boyer, 61-year-old Patricia Boyer, 36-year-old Zachary Salminen and 39-year-old Wade Bacon. All were shot at the Boyer home in Grant Township. Authorities have said Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof.

