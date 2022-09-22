32 pilot whales rescued out of 230 stranded in Australia

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Wildlife experts have rescued 32 of 230 whales that were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia’s island state of Tasmania. A day earlier, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said half the pod found stranded in Macquarie Harbour were presumed to still be alive. But Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service manager Brendon Clark says only 35 survived the pounding surf overnight. He says 32 were rescued on Thursday and teams planned to rescue the remaining three on Friday. The whales beached two years to the day after the largest mass-stranding in Australia’s history was discovered in the same harbor.

