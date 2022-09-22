Governor’s races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Governor’s races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, the nation’s political future hangs just as much on governor’s mansions as it does on Capitol Hill. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in the balance, both parties are entering the final weeks before the Nov. 8 election prepared to spend unprecedented amounts of money to win state executive offices. Those elected will be in power for the 2024 election, when they could influence voting laws as well as certification of the outcome.

By SARA BURNETT and JOHN HANNA Associated Press

