Hamas threatens violence over contested Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian militant group Hamas is threatening hostile actions against Israel over what it called “violations against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque” ahead of the upcoming Jewish High Holidays. Hamas’ threats on Thursday came just ahead of the Jewish new year on Sunday and a day after a group of Jewish religious extremists visited a contested holy site revered by both Jews and Muslims and blew the shofar — a ram’s horn that’s trumpeted in the run-up to and during the High Holidays. Visitations and prayers by hard-line Jewish radicals at the site has triggered previous rounds of violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

