Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan

MILAN (AP) — After several seasons affected by coronavirus restrictions, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor. Seats are crowded, streets are gridlocked and sidewalks are packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. Hundreds of fans outside Prada swooned at the arrival of a Japanese hip hop singer. Inside, designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented a collection that explored the space between minimalism and decoration. Max Mara creative director Ian Griffiths said he took his cues from 1930s female intellectuals on the French Riviera for a collection that offered forgiving silhouettes in raw linen.

