Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor has charged a Wisconsin Department of Justice agent with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man during a Madison traffic stop last winter. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner on Thursday with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon. The charge stems from the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren Wilson, who survived. Wilson is Black and Wagner is white, and Wilson’s family has said they believe race was a factor. Wilson was wanted for allegedly dealing fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose last year. Authorities say officers slammed their vehicles into Wilson’s car and shot him as he sat behind the wheel.

