Advocates list 100s of allegedly abusive California priests

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Advocates for victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests have released a list of more than 300 accused abusers associated with the Archdiocese of San Francisco. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests delivered its list of 312 names Thursday along with a letter to Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone urging him to release his own internal list of credibly accused priests. The archdiocese is one of only 15 in the U.S. — less than 10% of all dioceses — that has not publicly listed abusive priests. The archdiocese says it has a policy to report sexual abuse allegations to authorities, an independent review board and parishes.

By HAVEN DALEY and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

