Brazil’s decisive debate on eve of presidential election

SAO PAULO (AP) — Tens of millions of Brazilians were glued to their TVs late Thursday for the final presidential debate before Sunday’s elections. Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the polls. The debate was viewed by some as potentially determining whether da Silva might be able to win an outright victory without need for a runoff. For that, he would need to get more votes than all other candidates combined.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.