Capitol riot jury picked for 1st seditious conspiracy trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury in Washington has been selected in the seditious conspiracy case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates. It’s the highest profile prosecution stemming from the Capitol riot to reach a trial. A panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was chosen after three days of questioning concerning their feelings about the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and potential biases against the far-right group. The Oath Keepers are accused of plotting to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power. Opening statements are expected to begin in federal court on Monday.

