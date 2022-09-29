Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man and his 17-year-old son have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant. Authorities say 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone and his son were each charged Thursday with murder, second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police are still searching for Trone. The teenager and Shauntel Trone, a 38-year-old woman charged with being an accessory to the killing, were arrested Tuesday. It’s not clear whether either has retained an attorney. PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia hip-hop artist whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 while eating with his girlfriend.

