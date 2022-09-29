Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river. Stapel said while he knows what extensive damage wild boars can cause, he can’t bring himself to chase the animal away. Dpa reported Thursday that local hunter has been told not to shoot the piglet — nicknamed Frieda. In the winter, Stapel plans to put it in the shed with the mother cows. He told dpa that “to leave it alone now would be unfair.”

