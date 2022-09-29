House approves antitrust bill targeting Big Tech dominance
By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators. The bipartisan measure was separated from more ambitious provisions aimed at reining in Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple and cleared by key House and Senate committees. Those proposals have languished for months, giving the companies time for vigorous lobbying campaigns against them. The Biden administration endorsed the more limited bill this week. House conservatives objected to the proposed revenue increase for the antitrust regulators, arguing there’s been brazen overreach by the Federal Trade Commission under President Joe Biden.