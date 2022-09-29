Mayor: 5 shot dead in Central Texas neighborhood

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Officials say five people were shot dead in a Central Texas residential neighborhood. The incident happened Thursday morning in McGregor, which is about 20 miles southwest of Waco. McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering says police arriving at the scene were confronted by an armed man who began shooting at them. Officers returned fire, but Hering didn’t say if the suspect was wounded. However, the Texas Department of Public Safety says a suspect in the shootings was captured alive. Sgt. Ryan Howard says motives, relationships and other details are still to be determined.

