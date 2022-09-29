Navy judge to rule if sailor caused warship fire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No one disputes that the Navy shares blame for the loss of the USS Bonhomme Richard, the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship that was consumed by flames in San Diego in July 2020 as it was undergoing maintenence. But none of that would have ever happened, according to the prosecution, if a young sailor angry about failing to become a Navy SEAL had not ignited cardboard boxes in a lower vehicle storage area. The defense says the Navy was determined to pin the loss on someone when there is no physical evidence tying the fire to Ryan Sawyer Mays, and after nine days of testimony, it still has not proven its case. It’s now up to a judge to decide.

