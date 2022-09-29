New federal prisons chief vows to fix troubles, regain trust

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons vows that “the buck stops” with her when it comes to fixing the crisis-plagued agency. Colette Peters appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday and ticked off a list of top priorities, from solving a staffing crisis to ending widespread misconduct. Her testimony was a stark departure from the combative nature of her predecessor, who drew bipartisan rebukes for foisting blame on others and refusing to accept responsibility. The Bureau of Prisons has been under increasing scrutiny from Congress amid myriad crises, including rampant sexual abuse of inmates and other staff criminal conduct, chronic understaffing, escapes and deaths.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press

